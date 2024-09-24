New Horizons Group Homes Inc. has been part of the Brandon community for more than two decades. It will be hosting its 29th annual Barbeque and Silent Auction on Saturday, November 2, at the Central Baptist Christian School gymnasium from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about New Horizons and its history that has brought us to where we are today,” said Brenda Watkins of New Horizons Group Homes. “The barbecue will be from BubbaQue’s, and we typically have over 100 items in the silent auction. This is the major fundraiser for New Horizons Group Homes.”

In 1992, several parents, teachers and friends of members of the Special Ministries Department of First Baptist Church Brandon identified a need for long-term living facilities for developmentally disabled men and women. A committee was formed to investigate the requirements to undertake this task. Out of this group, New Horizons Group Homes was born.

The mission of New Horizons Group Homes is to provide a family-oriented Christian group home living environment that supports adults with disabilities to help them achieve their highest potential for independence through a variety of services emphasizing faith, family, choice, independence, dignity and respect.

“It is amazing to look back to when New Horizons was just an idea with a group of people wanting to make it into a reality,” Watkins said. “We all wanted a Christian home with a family atmosphere, and the most important thing to me is that it has remained just that.”

Watkins and her team are currently looking to the Brandon community for sponsors to help with its upcoming barbecue, as well as silent auction items.

“We do need sponsorships,” Watkins said. “Any amount of sponsorship will be much appreciated, as this helps to defray the cost of the event and provide for the continuing operation and maintenance of the homes. All sponsors are recognized in writing at the event and in the newsletter following the event. We are hoping to raise at least $25,000 this year.”

New Horizons’ annual barbecue event is a favorite among its residents and staff.

“I love the fellowship that we have with so many people who love our residents and support us,” Watkins said. “It is always a fun event that puts smiles on the faces of our residents, families and everyone who joins us for a fun afternoon. It is also fun to watch people bidding for the silent auction items and the joy of the winners.”

Central Baptist Christian School is located at 402 E. Windhorst Rd. in Brandon. To learn more about New Horizons Group Homes or to become a part of this year’s barbecue, visit its website at www.newhorizonshomes.org or contact Watkins at 813-571-2690.