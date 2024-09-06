In a heartwarming display of community spirit and collaborative effort, the Rotary Clubs of Brandon and FishHawk-Riverview recently came together to support the Backpack Heroes events at two different locations. Over two consecutive Saturdays, Rotarians grilled hotdogs and served meals to over 1,100 students and their families. This generous effort was part of Backpack Hero’s two community outreach events where East Hillsborough community partners, churches and local businesses came together to provide backpacks, school supplies and other critical resources for school-aged children in need within the Eastern and Southern Hillsborough County area.

The Backpack Hero event, a much-anticipated annual occasion, aims to ease the burden on families as the new school year approaches. On both Saturdays, the Rotary teams set up an impressive grilling station, cooking hundreds of hotdogs and providing chips and drinks for the hungry crowd.

“I love feeding people,” remarked Rotarian Michael Broussard with a smile as he manned the grill with his wife, Tammy, and fellow Rotarian, Gerry ‘G-Dog’ Gutenstein.

The FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club fed participants at the August 3 event at the new AdventHealth Hospital in Riverview while the Rotary Club of Brandon spearheaded the food tent at the July 27 event at Bay Life Church in Brandon. The meals served not only satisfied hungry bellies but also added a touch of joy to the event.

The success of the Backpack Hero event underscores the importance of community involvement and the positive impact that local organizations can have when they come together for a common cause. For many families, receiving a free backpack filled with school supplies represents a significant relief from the financial strain of preparing for the school year.

While helping a participant carry backpacks to her, a Rotarian listened as a mom expressed her gratitude: “I needed to catch up on rent. This is such a blessing.”

Rotary’s presence is a testament to the Rotary motto of “service above self,” demonstrating its commitment to making a difference in the lives of local students and their families. The Rotary Clubs of Brandon and FishHawk-Riverview are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to supporting similar initiatives in the future.

To learn more about the East Hillsborough collaborative Backpack Hero initiative started by the efforts of ECHO, Hope for Her and Bikes For Christ, visit www.bphero.org. For more information about your local Rotary clubs, contact Barbara Howard at bh6890rotary@gmail.com (FishHawk-Riverview) or Debbie Meegan at debbiemeeganrotary@gmail.com (Brandon).