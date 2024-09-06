FishHawk-Riverview

Recently, the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club Foundation awarded $45,000 to area organizations working to alleviate illiteracy, poverty, hunger and disease locally and abroad. Over the next few months, recipients will be guest speakers at the Monday meetings, held from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at JF Kicks, located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Join the club to learn about these local organizations.

Join in on Thursdays, 5-6:30 p.m., at the Shrimp Boat in Valrico to network and meet new friends. For more information, contact Betty Huth at betty@hbphoto.com.

Brandon Global Eco (Zoom)

As an e-club centered around ecology, the Rotary Club of Brandon Global Eco tackles big environmental problems with small influential steps. It focuses its efforts on smaller, personal events that involve the community around us — events that teach lessons and sustainable, environmentally friendly habits that everyone can practice at home. In October, the club will partner with Blue Sky Roofing for a beach cleanup.

To learn more, please join in for its Zoom meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 12 Noon-1 p.m. The club is also seeking experts in eco-related matters to be guest speakers. For more information, contact Katie Tyson at katietyson@icloud.com or 813-767-6748.

Rotary E-Club of Tampa South (RECTS)

On Monday, November 11, starting at 7 a.m., the Rotary E-Club of Tampa South will be ‘Honoring Our Heroes’ with bagel sandwiches and refreshments at Einstein Bros. Bagels, located at 660 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. For more information, contact Rotarian Malikita Harrison at 813-270-0620.

Join in via Zoom on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 7-8 p.m. (Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/7328811760). For information about the club, contact Duane Williams at dsigma79@aol.com.

Brandon

Join the Rotary Club of Brandon on Tuesdays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, contact Debbie Meegan at debbiemeeganrotary@gmail.com.

Brandon ’86

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 2, 11 a.m.-3 a.m., for the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser, the Brandon Seafood Festival. Tickets are available now. In October, the club is planning a Pints for Polio event, supporting the eradication of polio worldwide.

For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

Interact Club of Tampa Bay (High Schoolers)

The first meeting for this school year will be on Monday, September 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. It welcomes all area high schoolers interested in service, leadership, food and fun. Going forward, meetings will be on the first Monday of each month.

For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

USF Rotaract (College Students)

Learn about USF Rotaract’s summer humanitarian trip to Ghana on Monday, September 16, at JF Kicks in Valrico during FishHawk-Riverview Rotary’s meeting at 12 Noon. Have a student at USF? Check out USF Rotaract on Instagram or https://bullsconnect.usf.edu/rotaract/.