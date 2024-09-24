Peripheral vascular disease, also sometimes called peripheral artery disease (PAD), is a painful condition caused by abnormal plaque buildup in the arteries of your legs. PAD can lead to bothersome leg and foot symptoms, including numbness and tingling, pain when you walk, skin discoloration and ulcers.

If left untreated, PAD can lead to more serious complications, such as irreversible tissue loss. So, it’s important to talk with your doctor right away if you experience any symptoms.

“While peripheral vascular disease can be quite serious, I want patients to know they aren’t alone,” said Diego Ayo, M.D., a board-certified vascular surgeon with AdventHealth. “We’ll be with you every step of your wellness journey — from in-office diagnostic testing to minimally invasive treatment and rehabilitation that gets you back to doing what you love.”

Like many other chronic conditions, some PAD risk factors are out of your control, including your family history, race and age. African Americans are more at risk for PAD, as are individuals over the age of 65.

“Still, you can significantly lower your risk by maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle,” Dr. Ayo continued. “Staying active, eating healthy, quitting smoking and controlling other chronic conditions like Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol will give you a good start.”

