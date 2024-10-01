High 5 Inc. is hosting its annual Ice the Dice Casino Night fundraiser to support the nonprofit’s programs and scholarships offered throughout the year.

High 5 Inc. is a local after-school program featuring aquatic, athletic and recreational programs for children, adults and those with special needs. Each year, the annual casino night fundraiser helps support the organization’s mission to better the community through its programs.

The Ice the Dice event will take place on Friday, November 22. The event will kick off at 7 p.m. Guests can participate in a variety of casino games, including blackjack, poker and slot machines. There will also be a silent auction, raffle opportunities, an open bar and food from local restaurants.

The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for High 5 Inc. This year, it is hoping to raise $100,000. Funds raised during the event will directly benefit the organization’s five goals: youth drowning prevention, after-school care, sports and recreation, unique abilities education and community partnership.

“Ice the Dice is High 5’s annual fundraising event [benefits] families in our community by providing them with scholarships for various programs,” Jada Spano, vice president of operations, said.

The funds raised will also benefit swim lessons, special needs education, sports teams and the organization’s annual summer camps.

Tickets are on sale for $75 with an expected attendance of over 500 guests. Sponsorships of the event are also available.

Spano said she is looking forward to after everyone has arrived and filled the poker tables and dance floors.

“You can look around the room and see smiles everywhere,” she said. “It’s truly one of the best nights of the year, bringing the community together for such a fun experience to help raise funds for an incredible cause.”

High 5 Inc. serves over 15,000 people, including supporting after-school programs for nine local schools. Memberships are offered to people of all ages and all abilities. In addition to normal memberships, guests can choose a value-added membership, which offers exclusive invitations, special pricing and early registration.

The Ice the Dice Casino Night fundraiser will take place at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

For more information on High 5 Inc. or to purchase tickets, donate or volunteer, visit https://high5inc.org/event/ice-the-dice-casino-night/.