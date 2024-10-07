Balancing work, family and life is often a constant challenge for area residents. Dionne Cona, mother of four, knows firsthand how hectic life can be and saw a need in the community for a reliable, high-quality cleaning service, which led to the birth of Maid Pure Cleaning Services.

Cona, a former teacher, decided at the end of the school year to dive into Maid Pure Cleaning Services full time. She commented, “I’m excited to now … focus all my energy on building this business and helping busy families find more free time to enjoy life in a clean, stress-free home.”

Maid Pure Cleaning Service offers residential cleaning with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Cona stressed that all cleaners are full-time employees, not contractors, allowing the company to invest in training to ensure consistency and reliability. She added that the company performs a background check on every employee to ensure she and her clients have peace of mind.

“I’m also proud to say we use eco-friendly cleaning products that are not only safe for the environment but pet-friendly too,” Cona added.

Contracts are not required, and services are offered weekly, biweekly and monthly. For moving in or moving out, special occasions or just because, various levels of one-time deep cleanings are available.

As a 30-year Brandon resident, community involvement is a way of life for Cona. While raising her four children with her husband, Gary, she has fulfilled roles as a coach and a Girl Scout leader, among other duties.

“This community is our heart, and it’s such a joy to serve the same people we’ve lived alongside for decades,” she said, noting that her focus is on building strong, meaningful relationships with clients in the area.

Another way that Cona gives back is by partnering with Cleaning for a Reason. Founded in 2006, Cleaning for a Reason provides free home cleaning to patients battling cancer. This cause is close to her heart, as she remembers her own family’s struggle when her grandmother was successfully battling breast cancer.

“It’s one of the most meaningful aspects of our work,” she said. “Helping people battling cancer by providing free cleanings allows us to give back in a real, tangible way.”

Maid Pure Cleaning Services currently serves Lithia, Brandon, Riverview, Valrico and the surrounding areas. For further details, contact Maid Pure Cleaning Services at 813-670-2004 or visit https://maidpurecleaningservices.com/.