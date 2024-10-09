Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has unveiled its next game-changing attraction, the all-new Wild Oasis realm, which will be North America’s most engaging and interactive adventure realm when it opens in spring 2025. Located within the Jungala area of the park, the all-new Wild Oasis is designed to ignite the imagination and engage all the senses, promising nonstop excitement for every member of the family. Prepare to be captivated by the sights and sounds of the rainforest, the rush of a newly reimagined drop tower featuring state-of-the-art digital and sound effects, an interactive water-play wonderland and a multilevel climbing canopy. Plus, discover an all-new, multispecies animal habitat for up-close encounters with some of the world’s most fascinating animals.

“It’s been five years since guests last stepped foot in the tucked away realm of Treetop Trails in the Jungala area of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and we are thrilled to breathe new life into this corner of the park with the development of this realm,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “The all-new Wild Oasis truly offers something for everyone — whether you love the thrill of the ride or learning about animals, getting wet or climbing high, or just cooling off under the shade of the rainforest canopy.”

Guests who want to be the first to explore the Wild Oasis can purchase a 2025 Busch Gardens Annual Pass, which includes exclusive access to the attraction before it opens to the public, plus the opportunity to enjoy the best benefits ever, such as free parking, free guest tickets, exciting monthly rewards, in-park discounts and exclusive experiences.

With the launch of this engaging space, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay continues to innovate and expand its lineup of world-class attractions, solidifying its status as a premier destination for thrill-seekers and families alike. The 2025 calendar is packed with the ultimate lineup of world-class festivities and entertainment, featuring heart-pounding attractions, up-close encounters with animals, live shows and immersive experiences. Plus, guests can enjoy Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s newest coaster, Phoenix Rising, North America’s tallest and longest inverted family coaster.

Guests can learn more about all the events, future announcements, and the unbeatable benefits of being an annual pass member by visiting https://buschgardenstampa.com/.