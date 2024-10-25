Residents in unincorporated Hillsborough County that experienced flooding in their home due to lake flooding or standing water from Hurricane Milton should ensure their power remains off until a licensed electrician has inspected their electrical system for safety.

Residents should take the following steps:

Have a licensed electrical contractor inspect the home’s electrical system.

If there is no damage found or repairs are minor and do not require a permit, Tampa Electric customers located in unincorporated Hillsborough County are required to have the licensed electrician complete the Tampa Electric Company Service Release Agreement Residential/Commercial (Form E-268). Once completed, residents should submit the completed form to TECO’s One Source team at Release@tecoenergy.com.

If there is damage that requires a permit, an electrician will need to make necessary repairs and call for required inspections from Hillsborough County building officials before power can be restored.

Residents should keep the power off until the system is inspected for safety.

Before hiring a professional, residents must ensure the contractor holds a valid license and is insured to work in Hillsborough County. Residents can visit the County’s “Selecting a Contractor in Hillsborough County” page for important tips and information to help them through the process.

Hillsborough County Development Services is offering emergency permitting for residential and commercial structures that may be in need of minor repairs. View Hillsborough County Disaster Declaration Permitting Special Processing Procedures to learn more.

Residents located in the cities of Tampa, Plant City, or Temple Terrace that may have been impacted by flood waters due to Hurricane Helene should contact their local government for any special instructions.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.