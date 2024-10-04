On September 13, Tampa Theatre announced its 12th annual A Nightmare on Franklin Street. The series will kick off with a Franklin Street Block Party on Friday, October 11, from 5-7 p.m. under the historic Tampa Theatre marquee.

The Franklin Street sidewalks will be lined with vendors, neighbors and community partners offering tricks and treats. You will find vendors, art, magic and freaky fare from Central Gourmet Food Truck and the Frozen Stiffs Ice Cream Hearse. You can also visit adoptable beasts from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and experience ‘sidewalk scare-aoke,’ courtesy of Dave & Buster’s.

Then, enjoy a screening of Stephen King’s 1976 supernova Carrie at 7 p.m. and the 1980 slasher Prom Night at 10 p.m. The block party is free and open to the public. Film tickets are $10 and $7 for members.

During the spooky season, Tampa Theatre will offer Ghosts of Tampa Theatre Tours on select dates and times. Tickets are $15, or free for members.

This year, you will have two opportunities to witness spooky stories told live on the Tampa Theatre’s historic stage. One, Phantasmagoria’s Grim and Grimmer Tales, will be on Sunday, October 20, at 2 p.m., and the other, Campfire Stories, is on Monday, October 21, at 7 p.m.

Tampa Theatre will also offer ‘Mummy & Me’ screenings with age-appropriate movies, including Coraline, Beetlejuice, The Ghost and Mr. Chicken and Hocus Pocus. The screenings are free for children under 12, $10 for adults and $7 for members.

There will be plenty for adults too. You can come see Nosferatu with Radiohead: A Silents Synced Film on Friday, October 18, at 7 p.m. Then, on Saturday, October 19, you can see The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 7 and 11 p.m. On Wednesday, October 23, come see a free screening of the new voodoo thriller Bitter Souls. Then, on Sunday, October 27, come see a silent suspense film, Faust, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $14.50, or $11.50 for members.

Tampa Theatre will also have 50th anniversary screenings of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Young Frankenstein, The Birds, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? and The Masque of the Red Death. It will also have modern favorites like House of 1000 Corpses, Donnie Darko, Hellraiser and more.

For more information, please visit https://tampatheatre.org/nightmare/.