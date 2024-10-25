Grace Baptist Church is kicking off the holiday season with its free third annual Christmas play. This year, it will be putting on performances of Help, I’m Stuck in a Church Christmas Play! Written by Andrew M. Frodahl and Hope Bunch, this full-length, two-act play — with an intermission — is a fun, family-friendly comedy. After the play, there will be a light reception with refreshments where you can meet and chat with the cast.

“Although the cast is having a lot of fun, most of them resonate with this title, as they may have been talked into this church project. Joking aside, it is a play like no other play; it’s actually a play within a play. I (director) knew I had a talented pool of potential cast members to pull off this zany comedy,” said Rebekah Young of Grace Baptist Church.

In this play, Karen Silver was one of the most sought-after actresses on Broadway. Her star was rising even as she was labeled a self-entitled, demanding and difficult actress. But at the opening of her new Broadway play, the director fires Karen on the spot. That’s when Karen encounters a mysterious man who offers her an opportunity to regain her dignity. She only needs to take a role in a church Christmas play in Virginia.

Despite her adamant refusal, Karen miraculously finds herself on the set of the most clichéd church Christmas play ever. But she doesn’t know anything about the play! She is trapped without lines or blocking, and she can’t escape until she finishes it. Amid confusion and unexpected action, things certainly don’t go as scripted, but as the church cast ultimately delivers a message of kindness and love, lives are changed, especially Karen’s.

Showtimes for Help, I’m Stuck in a Church Christmas Play! include Friday, November 15, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 16, at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, November 17, at 6 p.m.

“Situated at the end of a work or school week and just before the holiday madness begins, we want our community to be able to bring their family, neighbors, coworkers and friends out for a night of laughter and make new memories with those they love,” said Young.

This play is a fundraiser for the church’s youth group. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person for tickets, or a max of $40 per family, but no one will be turned away for nonpayment.

Grace Baptist Church is located at 114 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. For more information and tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/free-family-christmas-play-tickets-1037292117647.