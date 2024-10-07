Tampa Bay Speech, Language & Reading Clinic Relocates To FishHawk West

Tampa Bay Speech, Language & Reading Clinic has been providing services to families in our local areas since 2001 and was, until recently, located in Park Square in FishHawk Ranch. It has now relocated to 5607 Skytop Dr. in Lithia, which is in FishHawk West. The clinic offers quality assessment and remediation services for speech-language evaluation/therapy, reading/writing therapy, sensory feeding disorder, autism spectrum disorder, apraxia, voice disorder, fluency, cleft lip/palate, hearing impairment, head injuries, strokes, ADHD, central auditory processing disorder and more. It prides itself on its family-centered approach to therapy.

To find out more, visit its website at https://tampabayspeech.com/ or call 813-368-2485.

Easterseals School For Limitless Learning Opens

The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning recently celebrated its opening day as it welcomed its inaugural class. Located at the Bloomingdale BayCare HealthHub in Valrico, this new private school aims to provide an inclusive and supportive environment for young children who are neurodiverse or have related disabilities.

Dr. Janine Stewart, the school’s director, said, “Our community of learners began their official first day of school on September 4, and we loved watching the children explore their new learning environment and connect with our teachers. Together, we are committed to embracing neurodiversity and creating a nurturing space where every child can thrive.”

For more information about the Easterseals School for limitless Learning, visit www.easterseals.com/florida/programs-and-services/children–families/school-for-limitless-learning.html, email limitlesslearning@fl.easterseals.com or call 813-236-5589.

Last Call Payments

Last Call Payments recently celebrated joining the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Last Call Payments helps local businesses process credit cards and delivers point-of-sales solutions.

Owner Justin Dupree said, “Last Call Payments is exactly that, the ‘last call’ you’ll ever need to make when it comes to finding who you trust to process the payments in your business.”

Company values include compassion, integrity and creative problem solving; they guide the business in providing unparalleled solutions for the clients. Visit www.lastcallpayments.com or call 727-475-6595 for more information.

Premier Pro Wash & Seal

Locally owned by Jeremy and Tiffany Forrest, Premier Pro Wash & Seal provides pressure washing and soft washing services for house washing, driveway cleaning, paver cleaning, lanai or pool cage cleanings and vinyl fence cleanings, while specializing in paver sealing and restoration, in the Tampa Bay and Bradenton area. Visit its website at https://premierprowashandseal.com/ or call 813-335-2869 for additional information on the services provided and to get a quote. Mention Osprey2024 and receive a discount (cannot be combined with any other offer and expires 30 days after publication date).

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Now Offering Outpatient Pelvic Floor Therapy

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is offering an outpatient pelvic floor therapy program. The program, which will be provided at the Riverview hospital, is by physician referral and includes one-on-one, individualized evaluations and treatment sessions with a pelvic-rehabilitation-certified practitioner. Candidates for the program include those with bladder and bowel dysfunction; pain with intercourse; incontinence; constipation; urinary problems; pain in the abdomen, pelvic and tailbone area; and those who have had gynecological surgery or hysterectomies. Pelvic floor therapy is also important during pregnancy and postpartum.

“Our growing community has been in need of these services for quite some time,” said Terrance Edwards, BayCare manager of rehabilitation services. “This is a highly specialized service, one that is challenging to find.”

Call 813-302-8467 for further information on St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s outpatient pelvic floor therapy program.

The Florida Strawberry Festival Announces Theme For 2025

It’s always an exciting day for the Florida Strawberry Festival when it announces the theme which will unite the entire event and give guests a glimpse of what they can expect for the upcoming festival. The Florida Strawberry Festival has been busy setting a new stage for the 2025 performances, so its theme is ‘The Stage is Set.’ The annual festival will take place in Plant City from February 27 through March 9, 2025.

Hillsborough Community College Hosts Open House Events

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) will host open house events at each of its five campuses during the month of October. Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn about HCC’s academic offerings, the admission process, advising, dual enrollment, disability and veteran services and financial aid options.

The open house events are free, available to the public and will be held from 5-7 p.m. Visit www.hccfl.edu/admissions for more information and to RSVP.

iSmash Tampa Celebrates One-year Anniversary With A Ribbon-cutting

Do you need to blow off some steam? iSmash Tampa, with its rage rooms, black-light splatter paint rooms and ax throwing, is the perfect place to go.

The rage rooms offer a mess-free, totally safe space where you can truly let loose without any consequences. Designed to provide an unforgettable experience, the rage rooms let you smash your way through stress with sessions ranging from 20-50 minutes. Or maybe unleashing your creativity is more your thing? Splatter painting is a liberating experience for all ages and creates a unique work of art that you get to take home. Lastly, unleash your inner lumberjack with ax-throwing sessions. Hosted in a vibrant, high-energy venue and guided by expert instructors, you’ll channel your inner champion as you aim for the bull’s-eye.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Brandon location at 863 E. Bloomingdale Ave., iSmash celebrated with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Visit its website at https://ismashusa.com/locations/fl-tampa/ or call 813-80-SMASH (813-807-6274) for more information.