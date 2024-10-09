Residents Impacted By Hurricane Debby Can Apply For FEMA Assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has declared that residents in Hillsborough County who were impacted by Hurricane Debby can apply for aid through the Individuals and Households Program (IHP). The IHP provides financial and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by a disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts. Residents can apply for the FEMA assistance if they have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs.

Visit www.fema.gov/assistance/individual to apply. For application help, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362; it is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.

Easterseals School For Limitless Learning Opens

The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning recently celebrated its opening day as it welcomed its inaugural class. Located at the Bloomingdale BayCare HealthHub in Valrico, this new private school aims to provide an inclusive and supportive environment for young children who are neurodiverse or have related disabilities.

Dr. Janine Stewart, the school’s director, said, “Our community of learners began their official first day of school on September 4, and we loved watching the children explore their new learning environment and connect with our teachers. Together, we are committed to embracing neurodiversity and creating a nurturing space where every child can thrive.”

For more information about the Easterseals School for limitless Learning, visit www.easterseals.com/florida/programs-and-services/children–families/school-for-limitless-learning.html, email limitlesslearning@fl.easterseals.com or call 813-236-5589.

The Ruskin Fresh Market

Nicole and David Ferrera are siblings who have grown up in the agriculture business; their father worked in the wholesale tomato business. They have a passion for fresh produce and take great pride in delivering high-quality produce with competitive prices to their customers at the Ruskin Fresh Market. The market is located in the big red-and-gray warehouse at 2619 14th Ave. SE in Ruskin. Inside you will find a wide selection of local fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, microgreens, milk, eggs, Amish goods and more.

The market is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. For additional information, call 813-751-7757.

FastFrame Of Riverview Has A New Owner

FastFrame of Riverview has a new owner, and his name is Benjamin NeSmith.

FastFrame of Riverview is a family-owned and operated business that offers expert custom picture framing for artworks, photographs, memorabilia, treasured objects and canvas stretching. It goes through a quick and easy design process with each customer to ensure satisfaction with the final product and aims to elevate your artwork and photos with its quality.

FastFrame of Riverview is located at 6128 Winthrop Town Centre Ave. and can be reached by calling 813-436-0044. For more information, visit https://fastframe.com/riverview/.

Neurologists Join The BayCare Medical Group

Meghan Humbert, D.O., and Gabriel Swords, M.D., both specializing in neurology, have joined the BayCare Medical Group Neurology practice at 10141 Big Bend Rd., Ste. 206, in Riverview. Their office is in the BayCare Outpatient Center adjacent to the St. Joseph’s Hospital-South campus. Dr. Humbert and Dr. Swords are affiliated with St. Joseph’s Hospital-South.

Dr. Humbert, fluent in Spanish, has clinical interests in electrophysiologic diagnostics, general neurology and headache medicine. She incorporates advanced diagnoses and therapeutics to give her patients comprehensive plans of medications and therapies.

Dr. Swords applies the latest technologies in the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases. He diagnoses and treats many conditions and diseases involving the brain, spinal cord and associated nerves of the nervous system. His approach to treating neurological diseases requires optimizing all aspects of his patients’ health, including cardiovascular fitness, nutrition, mental health and social/spiritual support.

They see patients 18 and older and accept most major insurance plans. Dr. Humbert and Dr. Swords’ office phone number is 813-397-1274.

Premier Pro Wash & Seal

Locally owned by Jeremy and Tiffany Forrest, Premier Pro Wash & Seal provides pressure washing and soft washing services for house washing, driveway cleaning, paver cleaning, lanai or pool cage cleanings and vinyl fence cleanings, while specializing in paver sealing and restoration, in the Tampa Bay and Bradenton area. Visit its website at https://premierprowashandseal.com/ or call 813-335-2869 for additional information on the services provided and to get a quote. Mention Osprey2024 and receive a discount (cannot be combined with any other offer and expires 30 days after publication date).

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Now Offering Outpatient Pelvic Floor Therapy

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is offering an outpatient pelvic floor therapy program. The program, which will be provided at the Riverview hospital, is by physician referral and includes one-on-one, individualized evaluations and treatment sessions with a pelvic-rehabilitation-certified practitioner. Candidates for the program include those with bladder and bowel dysfunction; pain with intercourse; incontinence; constipation; urinary problems; pain in the abdomen, pelvic and tailbone area; and those who have had gynecological surgery or hysterectomies. Pelvic floor therapy is also important during pregnancy and postpartum.

“Our growing community has been in need of these services for quite some time,” said Terrance Edwards, BayCare manager of rehabilitation services. “This is a highly specialized service, one that is challenging to find.”

Call 813-302-8467 for further information on St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s outpatient pelvic floor therapy program.

Bay Life Men’s Ministry Clay Shoot

Join Bay Life’s Men’s Ministry on Saturday, October 19, for its fourth annual clay shooting event. This year’s charity of choice is ECHO of Brandon Inc. All proceeds will benefit this local nonprofit, which provides the area with emergency services, long-term sustainability through its back-to-work program and other resources.

The event will be held at FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia. For more information and registration, visit www.baylife.org/clays.

Hillsborough Community College Hosts Open House Events

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) will host open house events at each of its five campuses during the month of October. Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn about HCC’s academic offerings, the admission process, advising, dual enrollment, disability and veteran services and financial aid options.

The open house events are free, available to the public and will be held from 5-7 p.m. Visit www.hccfl.edu/admissions for more information and to RSVP.

New Car-ride Service 55 Rides

55 Rides is a new car-ride service that has recently opened in the area. It provides reliable and friendly transportation services in Brandon, Lithia, Riverview and the surrounding areas, including airports and cruise ports. Sit back, relax and travel in style with 55 Rides.

To make a reservation, call 813-545-6058 or visit its Facebook page at ‘55 Rides.’

iSmash Tampa Celebrates One-year Anniversary With A Ribbon-cutting

Do you need to blow off some steam? iSmash Tampa, with its rage rooms, black-light splatter paint rooms and ax throwing, is the perfect place to go.

The rage rooms offer a mess-free, totally safe space where you can truly let loose without any consequences. Designed to provide an unforgettable experience, the rage rooms let you smash your way through stress with sessions ranging from 20-50 minutes. Or maybe unleashing your creativity is more your thing? Splatter painting is a liberating experience for all ages and creates a unique work of art that you get to take home. Lastly, unleash your inner lumberjack with ax-throwing sessions. Hosted in a vibrant, high-energy venue and guided by expert instructors, you’ll channel your inner champion as you aim for the bull’s-eye.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Brandon location at 863 E. Bloomingdale Ave., iSmash celebrated with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Visit its website at https://ismashusa.com/locations/fl-tampa/ or call 813-80-SMASH (813-807-6274) for more information.

The Florida Strawberry Festival Announces Theme For 2025

It’s always an exciting day for the Florida Strawberry Festival when it announces the theme which will unite the entire event and give guests a glimpse of what they can expect for the upcoming festival. The Florida Strawberry Festival has been busy setting a new stage for the 2025 performances, so its theme is ‘The Stage is Set.’ The annual festival will take place in Plant City from February 27 through March 9, 2025.

