UPDATE:

It is with great regret that the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce announces the cancellation of this year’s Ruskin Veterans Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, November 9, due to the recent impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The decision was not made lightly, as the chamber was deeply committed to carrying on the proud tradition of this parade honoring our veterans.

In lieu of the parade, the chamber will honor our veterans with a special opening ceremony during the Ruskin Seafood Festival on Saturday, November 16, at 10 a.m. In a gesture of community spirit, we are pleased to announce that entry to the festival will be FREE for all attendees this year — no $10 entry fee will be charged.

When SouthShore’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post said it wouldn’t be able to host this year’s Veterans Day Parade, the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce stepped in.

“We decided there’s no way that we can let that stop in our community,” Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director, said.

Since the members of VFW are all volunteers, Davis said she was happy to take the planning of the parade off their plate. But, one of the most important aspects of the transition is keeping the parade exactly the way it has been for the past four decades.

“We don’t want to change anything,” Davis said. “The parade is beautiful. It’s wonderful.”

This year, the parade will take place on Saturday, November 9, at 11 a.m. It’s a free event that hosts over 100 floats each year. All local businesses, community members and veterans are welcome to walk in the parade in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 41.

Veteran J.T. Doody will be the grand marshal of the event, and the VFW Auxiliary Color Guard will lead the parade.

VFW is still supporting the chamber of commerce’s efforts to host the event, especially after the chamber lost its office during Hurricane Helene.

“They are helping us, which is great,” Davis said. “They’re just taking more of a backseat role.”

Davis and her daughters have participated in the parade in years past.

“It’s like our favorite day of the year in Ruskin,” she said. “So, to be able to know that we’re carrying it on for people who have those same feelings, that’s really cool.”

She also said she’s glad the veterans who would have volunteered their time and energy to host the event can now simply enjoy being a part of the parade this year.

“I’m really hopeful that people remember what their parade is about,” she said. “It’s about our veterans. It’s not about politics. It’s not about who wins or loses that election. It’s not about who people vote for. It’s about our veterans.”

For more information on the parade or to apply to join the parade, visit the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.