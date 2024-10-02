Hillsborough County Public Schools recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the district’s newest career center in Plant City. At the ceremony, remarks were given by Van Ayres, superintendent of schools; Scott Brooks, executive director of career and technical education; Patti Rendon, Hillsborough County School Board member; and Christopher Farkas, deputy superintendent of operations.

The new educational facility will be located at 1690 E. Park Rd. and will open in the fall of 2025. Students at the career center will have the opportunity to take instructional programs like industrial electricity, welding technology, building construction, HVAC and forklift certification. These programs are designed to be completed in about a year, making it possible for our students to quickly transition into well-paying jobs.

“Our new career center is unique, combining the best aspects of adult learning centers and vocational high schools. In January of 2026, high school students will have the opportunity to dual-enroll, learning alongside adults and gaining real-world skills that will prepare them for the workforce,” said Ayres. “This approach is a first for our district, and it reflects our commitment to providing innovative educational pathways.”

The new career center is not just a school; it’s a vision for how education can directly connect with the needs of our community and the workforce. It is a significant investment for the future of Hillsborough County Public Schools students and the broader Plant City community.

“When this was a dream, we started talking about programmatic offerings — what did we want to do, and what do the students and the citizens really need in this community,” said Brooks. “So, we worked with the mayor’s office, the city, the EDC, but we quickly came to the understanding that really it was about the trades. … [Students] would be able to go out, get high-paying jobs, hopefully stay living here in our city, raise their families and then ultimately help to move the economic development of this community.”

“In order for us to maintain the industries and what we need for our communities moving forward, … a center like this career center is going to be a vital part of that. We are so excited to have different industry offerings,” said Rendon.

“And this is just the beginning,” said Ayres. “As we grow, we plan to expand — expand our course offerings — continuing to meet the needs of our community and industry.”

“The community in Plant City has always embraced public schools. We want to embrace them back and make sure that we support you any way that we possibly can,” said Farkas.

For more information and updates, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.