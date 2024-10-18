Hillsborough County has closed the comfort station located at the Skyway Sports Complex & Park, 3901 George Rd., Tampa, FL 33634. Today, it is launching two new comfort stations to help residents affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The new comfort stations are located at:

The sites opened today, October 18, and will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

Existing comfort stations include:

Hillsborough County comfort stations offer residents showers, restrooms, and washers and dryers for laundry. Hot food or boxed meals will be available at lunch and dinner times.

For the latest information on resources available, visit HCFL.gov/StormRecovery.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.