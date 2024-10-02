Hillsborough County Development Services is offering emergency permitting for residential and commercial structures that may be in need of minor repairs.

Florida Statute 553.7922 allows for communities to follow special processing procedures to expedite permitting for these repairs. Structures that may require major repairs will need to be further evaluated before permits may be issued. Visit Hillsborough County Disaster Declaration Permitting Special Processing Procedures to learn more about what repairs require a permit.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to visit Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Reform Action Section 1206 to learn more about building code and floodplain management administration and enforcement activities eligible for reimbursement through the FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) program.

To learn more about the emergency permitting process, visit the county’s HCFL.gov/StormRecovery page. Residents and business owners are also encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, daily from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. with any questions about the process.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information line.