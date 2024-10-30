Hillsborough County is set to close seven comfort stations in the community at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2024. One comfort station, located at Seffner Mango Park, will remain open through the weekend. However, the site will also close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, to allow residents and families of employees who have been staffing the stations to enjoy Halloween.

The comfort stations, established to provide residents with showers, restrooms, washers and dryers for laundry, and a cooling tent to find relief on hot days post-Hurricane Milton, served more than 3,200 residents and over 32,700 hot meals through October 29.

The stations are open for regular operations today, Wednesday, October 30, closing at 7 p.m. The sites will reopen, Thursday, October 31, at 7 a.m., and residents can use the facilities until 3 p.m. on Thursday, when operations officially end at the seven sites listed below:

Wimauma Civic Center, 5705 Hillsborough St., Wimauma, FL 33598.

University Mall, 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612.

9851 S. U.S. 41, Gibsonton, FL 33534.

Keith Waller Park, 1318 Sydney Dover Rd., Dover, FL 33527.

University Area Community Development Corporation, Inc. (UACDC), 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33613.

Progress Village Senior Center, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619.

Hillsborough Avenue and Hanley Road in Town ‘N Country, 7501 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL, 33615.

The Seffner Mango Park site, located at 410 N. Kingsway Rd., Seffner, FL 33584, will remain open through the weekend. It will officially close at 7 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 3.

For the latest on resource and recovery information, visit HCFL.gov/StormRecovery.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.