Hillsborough County opened four additional comfort stations on October 21.

With the additions, Hillsborough County has a total of eight comfort stations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily, until further notice. All comfort stations offer residents showers, restrooms, and washers and dryers for laundry. Hot food or boxed meals will be available for lunch and dinner.

The four new comfort stations are located at:

Wimauma Civic Center, 5705 Hillsborough St., Wimauma, FL 33598.

University Mall, 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612.

Seffner Mango Park, 410 N. Kingsway Rd., Seffner, FL 33584.

9851 S. U.S. 41, Gibsonton, FL 33534.

The existing comfort stations are located at:

Keith Waller Park, 1318 Sydney Dover Rd., Dover, FL 33527.

University Area Community Development Corporation, Inc. (UACDC), 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33613.

Progress Village Senior Center, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619.

Hillsborough Avenue and Hanley Road in Town ‘N Country, 7501 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL, 33615.

For the latest information on resources available, visit HCFL.gov/StormRecovery.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.