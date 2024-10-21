Hillsborough County opened two new temporary debris drop-off sites on October 19 in the Lutz and Valrico areas of the county.

The sites are located at:

Lake Park, 17302 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Lutz, FL 33548.

Valrico County Spray Field, 14039 Sydney Rd. Valrico, FL 33527.

The sites will be open to the public from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.

The sites will accept yard waste, as well as construction and demolition debris. Residents must present a photo ID.

For the latest information on Hurricane Milton resources, visit HCFL.gov/StormResources.

