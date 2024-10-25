Busch Gardens Christmas Town

The holidays come to life at Busch Gardens Christmas Town, the park’s award-winning holiday event. Celebrate the year with holiday cheer and create merry memories for the whole family during this seasonal event, which is included with park admission. Guests can enjoy holiday traditions with a twist, including millions of sparkling lights throughout the park to holiday shows and visits with Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Busch Gardens Christmas Town runs daily now through January 5, 2025. Visit its website, https://buschgardens.com/, for more information.

Church Street Christmas

Come celebrate the spirit of Christmas and enjoy the sights and sounds of this magical season at Church Street Christmas. All are invited to experience this free annual holiday event along Dade City’s historic Church Avenue, where carolers, choirs, dancers and musicians perform along luminary-lit sidewalks and brilliantly decorated homes.

The street closes to vehicular traffic from Saturday through Monday, December 21-23, 7-9 p.m. For more information, visit its website at www.churchstreetchristmas.org.

Christmas In The Wild At ZooTampa

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at ZooTampa with the return of Christmas in the Wild, featuring one of Tampa Bay’s largest light displays, delectable holiday treats, amazing wildlife and new festive adventures. This year is bigger, better and brighter than ever with entertainment that the whole family can enjoy, including festive realms, holiday shows and a visit with Santa.

Christmas in the Wild runs on selective nights November through December. Visit https://zootampa.org/ for more information.

A Victorian Christmas Stroll

The Henry B. Plant Museum in Tampa celebrates the warmth and spirit of an old-fashioned holiday with its Victorian Christmas Stroll. Allowing visitors a glimpse into the magic of Christmas past, this holiday experience is a wonderful way to celebrate all the season has to offer with a variety of delightful themes and displays in each exhibit room. Decorations include visitor favorites from past years as well as new marvels that are sure to amaze.

The Victorian Christmas Stroll will be available at the Henry B. Plant Museum, located at 401 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa, from Saturday, November 23, through Tuesday, December 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Its website, www.plantmuseum.com, has more information.

Santa Fest Christmas Parade And Tree Lighting

Be part of Tampa’s holiday tradition when Santa Fest returns to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park again this year. It will open on Saturday, December 7, following the popular parade through downtown Tampa.

The parade route steps off at 1:30 p.m. and begins at Morgan Street, travels west on Madison Street to Ashley Drive, turns north and ends at Ashley Drive and Cass Street. After the parade, enjoy the activities and entertainment in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and stay for the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Tampa-area Lighted Holiday Boat Parades

The annual Apollo Beach Lighted Boat Parade takes place on Saturday, December 14. It will leave the south channel at 6 p.m. and proceed toward Lands End Marina before winding around Lake Sunrise Basin, back out around Bal Harbour, then up Flamingo Canal before returning and going around Dolphin House at the end of Gran Kaymen Way and finally going up the canal leading to Symphony Isles. Come and meet the members of the Tampa Sailing Squadron before the parade at its clubhouse, located at 1250 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

The Alafia Lighted Boat Parade is always very popular with local residents. It will take place along the Alafia River from the Riverview Civic Center to River’s Edge Bar and Grill on Saturday, December 7, from 4-7 p.m.

Country Christmas At Cracker Country

Bring the family for a great day of experiencing the sights, sounds and smells of an old-fashioned country Christmas on Saturday, December 14, at Cracker Country. Learn how the traditions of the 19th century differ from those of the 21st through hands-on crafts, holiday activities, historical interpretations, carols, decorations and more as you stroll through the site and visit the 13 original buildings.

Cracker Country is located at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa. Visit its website for more information and to purchase tickets at www.crackercountry.org/events/christmas. Advanced ticket purchase is required.

Brandon Parade Of Lights

Christmas is a time of bringing people together, and that is exactly what the Brandon Parade of Lights will do on Saturday, December 14. The Greater Brandon and Valrico/Fishhawk chambers of commerce felt it was time to bring a large-scale holiday event to the community.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run the length of Oakfield Drive, heading west from Parsons Avenue to Lakewood Drive. To find out more about the event, visit https://brandonparadeoflights.com/ or check out the Brandon Parade of Lights Facebook page.

Jingle Bell Bazaar In Ybor City

Come and enjoy a free, fun, festive holiday event in Tampa’s historic Ybor City at the annual Jingle Bell Bazaar. The Jingle Bell Bazaar is Ybor City’s largest family holiday festival, featuring live music bands, entertainment performances, food trucks, face painting, balloon artists and holiday-themed shopping. Santa will be there, and children can get free photographs with him.

The event takes place on Sunday, December 15, from 12-6 p.m. at Centennial Park, located at 1800 E. 8th Ave. in Tampa. Additional information can be found at the event’s website, www.jinglebellbazaar.com.

The Kittie Corral Holly Jolly Market

Kittie Corral presents its annual Holly Jolly Market, a free family event that you do not want to miss. There will be over 100 vendors bringing you everything for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and the New Year. You will also be able to get your ‘fairy hair’ done and meet the special guests, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

It will take place on Saturday, November 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lake Wimauma Convention Center, located at 5408 SR 674 in Wimauma. To help support Kittie Corral during the event, please bring new, unopened Fancy Feast wet cat food; new, unopened Blue Buffalo Wilderness Grain Free Dry Food; or any brand of unscented clumping cat litter to be entered into a drawing for a Wawa gift card.

Lakeland Christmas Parade

Hosted by the Junior League of Greater Lakeland and the City of Lakeland, the Lakeland Christmas Parade will be held on Thursday, December 5, starting at 7 p.m. Participants step off from the RP Funding Center to begin the 1.25-mile course winding through the city’s streets, around Lake Mirror and back down Lemon Street. The floats are decked out to reflect this year’s theme of ‘Christmas at Swan Lake.’ The best, of course, is saved for last, as the parade wraps up with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.