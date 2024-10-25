There’s a new local restaurant, and it has lots of promise. Created around six months ago and located in Brandon, Homestyle Scratch Kitchen is as its name suggests, and its offerings are as natural as its name. Featuring authentic Italian, New York and New Jersey foods made from scratch right in its kitchen, the restaurant is proud to provide unprocessed foods so all can enjoy meals that rely only on food’s own fresh goodness.

With delicious eats like Italian sandwiches, spaghetti and meatballs, quarters of chicken, soups, breads, desserts and more, there’s quite a bit to try and little room for disappointment. Homestyle Scratch Kitchen also enjoys creating specials for its menu, which are constantly rotating. What’s more, its kitchen is in plain view so customers can see where the culinary magic happens, courtesy of Ken and Donna Berry, the founders and operators of the establishment.

Originally from New Jersey, Ken and Donna have lived in Riverview for 20 years. They have much experience in the food industry, as Donna had worked at Boston Market for 30 years, and Ken for five years. They left Boston Market behind in October 2023.

“We both just decided that we would open a restaurant and work part time,” said Donna.

Now, they are happy to be their own bosses of their own restaurant, and they are glad to show the community what three decades of food industry experience can bring to your table.

“We definitely care about customer service and quality food, and I think we’re very fair-priced,” Said Donna. “You can come in here, get a sandwich for yourself and a drink for almost the same price as if you went to Taco Bell or McDonald’s, where you’re eating processed food.”

“And we definitely care about the community,” she added. “First responders, military, we always give a discount. Churches, schools, we’ll always give a discount. All you have to do is come in and let us know where you’re at.”

Homestyle Scratch Kitchen is located at 1215 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. Alongside dining in, it offers curbside pickup and a catering menu of heat-and-serve meals. To learn more, place an order or request catering, call 813-564-2623. To order online or see its hours of operation, visit https://homestyle-scratch-kitchen.square.site/. You can also visit its Facebook page @homestyle.scratch.kitchen.