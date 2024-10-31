By Laurie E. Ohall, Florida Board-certified Elder Law Attorney

Living in the Tampa Bay area, we’re no strangers to the threat of hurricanes. While we often focus on protecting our homes and physical belongings, it’s equally important to safeguard our estate plans. After all, these crucial documents are meant to help in catastrophic situations — but what happens if no one can find them? Let’s explore some strategies to hurricane-proof your estate plan.

The Florida Factor: Why It Matters

Here in Florida, especially along the Gulf Coast, the risk of flooding and severe property damage is a constant concern. Your estate plan documents are supposed to provide guidance and protection in worst-case scenarios, but they can’t do their job if they’re lost or destroyed in a storm. That’s why clients often ask how to safely store these important papers.

Strategies for Secure Storage

1. Waterproof and Fireproof Safe

Invest in a high-quality safe that’s both waterproof and fireproof. Keep your original documents here, along with other important papers, like birth certificates and insurance policies. Make sure the safe is securely anchored to prevent it from floating away in case of flooding.

2. Digital Backups

Scan all your estate planning documents and store digital copies in multiple secure locations. Consider using encrypted cloud storage services for added protection. Remember to update these digital copies whenever you make changes to your estate plan.

3. Safe Deposit Box

While not completely hurricane-proof, a bank’s safe deposit box can offer an additional layer of protection. However, be aware that access might be restricted immediately after a disaster, so don’t rely on this as your only storage method. Also, it is important to make sure that you have a second person listed on the safe deposit so they can get into it if something should happen to you.

4. Inform Your Executor and Loved Ones

Make sure your executor and close family members know where to find your documents. Provide them with copies or access information for digital backups. This ensures that even if your original documents are lost, your wishes can still be carried out.

5. Out-of-state Storage

Consider sending copies of your documents to a trusted friend or family member who lives in a different state. This provides a backup far from any local disasters.

6. Regular Reviews and Updates

Set a schedule to review your estate plan regularly, perhaps annually or after any major life changes. This not only ensures your plan stays current but also gives you a chance to check on the condition and accessibility of your documents.

The Role of an Estate Planning Attorney

An estate planning lawyer can be a valuable ally in protecting your documents. Many attorneys keep copies of client documents in secure, off-site locations. Discuss your concerns about document safety with your lawyer — they may have additional suggestions tailored to your specific situation.

Don’t Wait Until the Storm Is Coming

The time to prepare your estate plan for potential disasters is now, not when a hurricane is bearing down on Tampa Bay. By taking steps to protect these crucial documents, you’re ensuring that your wishes will be respected and your loved ones will be cared for, no matter what Mother Nature throws our way.

If you need help creating or updating your estate plan with hurricane-proof strategies, don't hesitate to reach out. At the Law Offices of Laurie E. Ohall, we understand the unique challenges of estate planning in Florida.