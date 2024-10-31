Fifth grader Alyza Finestein attends Valrico Academy. She likes county music and hates celery. She likes to draw and does taekwondo. Like every 10-year-old, she doesn’t like her chores. Her least favorite chore is cleaning up after her dog in her yard.

Alyza is vibrant and very strong. Alyza has cancer. She was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was 5.

An estimated 14,910 children were diagnosed with cancer so far in 2024. It’s a harsh reality.

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Several of our local schools took part in Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and Alyza was at their events.

Newsome High School hosted ‘Going Gold’ at its September 27 football game. Newsome has a 1Voice Foundation club in support of pediatric cancer awareness. Valrico Academy held a spirit day on October 4 (delayed because of the hurricane). It raised $300 and brought in 80 toys for the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital. Pinecrest Elementary School’s WINGS (Worthy Individuals Navigating Growth) program hosted Carlie Nicholson from the Children’s Cancer Center in Tampa.

Alyza loved Newsome’s game but was disappointed that the game ended early because of lightning. She was nervous to talk to other fifth graders at Pinecrest Elementary. She was there with her 5-year-old friend Leo, who has medulloblastoma cancer. Alyza was grateful her school, Valrico Academy, did all that it had. She loves our community support.

“What I want to share about my feelings for cancer is that when you get the news that someone is going through that tough time, you can let them know that they can be strong, brave and never give up,” said Alyza.

Alyza and Leo’s moms, Jayme and Caroline, respectively, are grateful for events that recognize pediatric cancer. They met through Brandon’s 1Voice Foundation and appreciate the support.

For more information about the 1Voice Foundation, visit https://1voicefoundation.org/.