Preservation 1st Financial Group has been a part of the Eastern Hillsborough community for more than 19 years. It is owned and operated by Michael Beiter Sr. and Christian Beiter, CFP. Their mission is to partner with their clients and families in their pursuit of their financial goals. Their promise is to provide honest, professional advice, while assisting their clients and families in reaching their goals.

The Beiters and the rest of the staff at Preservation 1st feel it’s their duty to communicate their recommendations and strategies to their clients in ways that everyone can understand. “We put a lot of time and effort into our certifications and training so that we can focus on retirement and estate planning strategies for our clients,” Christian said. “There are not a lot of financial planners that focus on estate & distribution planning, so our philosophy is to not only educate and assist our clients with growing their nest eggs, but to show them how to enjoy it in a most tax efficient way.”

Both men also believe it’s extremely important to also be involved with the local community. “We are part of the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce and we both have ran for Honorary Mayor of Riverview and have served on the Board of Directors,” Christian said. “We are very community-minded, and we’ve developed a lot of friendships and relationships from this involvement. Trust and involvement go hand in hand.”

The financial service industry is very competitive and Preservation 1st Financial Group has made a name for itself by providing sound advice and spectacular service. “We grow our business when our clients refer us to their friends and families,” Christian reiterated. “Our clients feel comfortable referring us to their friends and families because they know we always have our clients’ best interests in mind when making recommendations.”

If you would like to learn more about Preservation 1st Financial Group and the services it offers, you can visit its website at www.preservation1st.com or call 813-627-0872. Its office is located at 912 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon.