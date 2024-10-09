A Riverview author is making a difference in the world of children’s literature by incorporating American Sign Language (ASL) into his stories. Kentrell Martin, the creative mind behind the Shelly’s Adventures series, has been dedicated to writing books that highlight ASL for young readers.

Martin’s journey into children’s literature began years ago, driven by a passion to make ASL accessible and engaging for children. He was influenced to write this endearing book series by his older deaf brother. Since then, he has published 12 books in his series.

Martin authored his first children’s book that teaches ASL, the alphabet, colors and other basic concepts in 2008. Because ASL is a growing language, his books are being incorporated into various school systems, as many are accepting it as a foreign language. One day, Martin hopes to see children all over North America communicate using ASL and for people to bridge the gap between hearing and deaf people. Martin wants parents and children to read and enjoy his books while learning.

“My ultimate goal is to help bridge the gap between the deaf and hearing world,” said Martin. “I hope to bring awareness to the younger generation so that as they grow older, they understand that deaf people are no different than anyone else who speaks a different language.”

The book series covers everything from meeting new friends, visiting the zoo, going to the dentist and more. In 2020, Martin published KJ’s Emotional Day, a charming book that explains the signs for 10 different emotions. The book has been praised for its straightforward approach and its ability to make learning ASL enjoyable for children.

“Beyond bringing awareness to deafness and ASL, my goal is to introduce kids to books that promote diversity and inclusivity,” said Martin. “I’m currently working on a children’s TV series, which will be an expansion of Shelly’s Adventures.”

Martin’s dedication to promoting sign language through his books has not gone unnoticed. He is busy with book readings and presentations at more than 130 schools each year across the country.

For more information on Martin’s work, to explore his series or to request a book reading, visit https://shellysadventures.com/ or contact him at kentrell@shellysadventures.com. His books can also be purchased at www.amazon.com.