240, 300, 350 and 370. Remember the numerical prefixes that would accompany the legendary Nissan sports coupe? Well, as of last year, those are all history, as the car is now simply known as the Z. Not many people today may remember the name Yutaka Katayama, the late former president of Nissan’s U.S. operations in the 1970s. He was instrumental in bringing the Fairlady Z, known then as 240Z, to the American roads. And what a journey it’s been for the classic, which debuted as a 2.4-liter single-overhead cam, inline six-cylinder engine with just 150 horsepower, four-speed or three-speed automatic transmission and 14-inch wheels in 1970.

Now, 54 years later, the seventh-gen Z comes with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that blasts off 400 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 350 pounds-feet of torque at 5,200 rpm. Like to shift gears? Go for the six-speed manual or take the nine-speed auto gearbox in this rear-wheel-drive coupe. Our Performance edition came with a sport-tuned suspension, and, for the first time, the Z gets a launch control without wheel spin and hop for those heavy lead-footers who like to pull away for a thrill or two.

Deriving the idea from the Japanese market’s 240ZG are two half-circles in the LED headlights flanking a black grille that meets up with a long aluminum hood, doors and the hatchback. The lower rear stance, short deck and silhouette will remind onlookers of first-gen Z. A classic touch is a three-bay gauge pod for voltmeter, boost and turbo speed. Leather/suede inserts on the firm but cushy seats look cool too. Some fine standard cabin amenities are auto AC, push-button ignition, four-way power heated front seats, intelligent cruise control, manual tilt/telescopic steering column, 12-inch digital dash display, aluminum sport pedals, 9-inch touch screen for infotainment and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Standard dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, stability/traction control, auto emergency brakes with pedestrian detection, blind-spot/lane-departure/forward-collision warnings, rear cross-traffic alert, limited-slip differential, active-head restraints, front/rear crumple zones, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights.

An iconic car that boasts tremendous performance, elegant styling and great value for money? That’s the Z for you. And the incredible ride has over five decades to prove its worthiness.