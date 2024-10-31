The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is excited to invite you to kick off your Thanksgiving celebrations in a unique and spirited way at the 10th annual Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble road race. This iconic community event is set to take place Thanksgiving morning, November 28, at AMALIE Arena, located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.

This family-friendly event offers a variety of options for participants of all ages and fitness levels. Join the fun with the 5K run/walk at 7 a.m. if you are looking to challenge yourself, or enjoy a leisurely 1-mile fun run at 8 a.m. For those who prefer to participate from the comfort of their homes, the YMCA also offers a virtual 5K option.

No matter how you choose to participate, you’ll be supporting an important cause. All proceeds from the race directly benefit LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA, a free 12-week program designed to support cancer patients and survivors throughout the Tampa community.

Due to the race’s popularity, it consistently sells out each year, so early registration is encouraged to secure your spot and commit to this exciting event. Participants can look forward to cherished traditions, including engaging team fundraising efforts, a vibrant costume contest and awards for the top three male and female finishers in each age group, adding a competitive yet fun element to the festivities.

Dawn Kita, Tampa Y’s operations director of community health, who oversees the race, expressed her enthusiasm: “You get to wobble before you gobble! This event provides a perfect opportunity to engage in some physical activity before heading home to prepare the Thanksgiving feast. And the best part? On this special day of gratitude, you have the chance to give back to a meaningful cause.”

She encourages families to bring their loved ones along, stating, “Dogs are welcome too. And if you can’t join us on Thanksgiving morning, there are still ways to contribute by volunteering or donating to support the YMCA and cancer survivors in our community.”

Join the Tampa YMCA in making this Thanksgiving one to remember, filled with fun, fitness and philanthropy. Visit www.tampaymca.org/turkey-gobble for more information.