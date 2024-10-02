A festive day of holiday cheer, local shopping, creative contests and exciting surprises is just around the corner as the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce presents its ninth annual Shop Local Holiday Expo.

Hosted at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale on Saturday, November 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., this event brings the community together to support small businesses, enjoy unique gifts and contribute to a good cause.

With over 50 vendors, a flamingo-decorating contest and proceeds benefiting Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary, it’s a celebration with something for everyone.

The Shop Local event is a holiday market that invites the community to come together and support local businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to browse and purchase from over 50 vendors showcasing a wide array of handmade crafts, local food, jewelry, art, leather goods and other unique specialty gifts.

More than just a shopping experience, the Shop Local event also serves a greater purpose. This market will be benefiting the Raining Cats and Dogs organization, which works to support animals in need within the community. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go directly to this charity, making every purchase more meaningful.

“By partnering with local charities, the market helps raise awareness and donations for those in need,” said Erica Jourdain, owner and floral creator of Flower Me Tampa Décor and Rentals. “Ultimately, the event brings social, economic and charitable benefits, strengthening the community and promoting the spirit of giving.”

This event also encourages the spirit of creativity through its flamingo-decorating contest. Vendors and attendees alike are invited to decorate flamingos in various categories, such as Grand Champion, Most Creative, Best Holiday Spirit, Most Floridian and more. One flamingo is included with each vendor’s booth registration, and vendors may purchase more for $10 each. Those who may want to participate but do not have a booth can also join in the fun by purchasing a flamingo to decorate.

The Shop Local event is more than just a market; it’s a festive celebration of the community’s creativity, generosity and local talent. Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts, participating in the flamingo contest or simply enjoying the lively atmosphere, this event promises a day of fun for everyone.

For more information, please visit https://business.valricofishhawk.org/events/details/shop-local-at-the-presbyterian-church-of-bloomingdale-7333.