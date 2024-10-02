Free Shred Event

Bring your old tax returns, bank statements, bills, credit card applications and any other financial or identifiable documents to the free yearly shred event at Focus Wealth Strategies. A professional service will be on-site to help you safely dispose of your documents. Focus Wealth Strategies will also be collecting unwanted electronics, including computers, laptops, keyboards, printers, etc., as well as nonperishable food items, to benefit Hope for Her.

The shred event will take place on Saturday, October 26, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Focus Wealth Management is located at 3419 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon.

The Pelican Players Cabaret Singers Present ‘A Night At The Movies’

The Pelican Players Cabaret Singers will perform ‘A Night at the Movies,’ featuring familiar tunes from well-known films. Songs from movies such as Casablanca, Goldfinger, Pulp Fiction, Phantom of the Opera and many more will be featured. The performance will take place at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center, on Friday, October 4. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $6 (cash or check only).

Billy ‘Elvis’ Lindsey Is Performing In Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC), located at 1971 Haverford Ave. Sun City Center, welcomes Billy ‘Elvis’ Lindsey back to the campus for a 7 p.m. concert on Friday, October 11, to benefit the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Lindsey has been performing Elvis Presley tribute concerts for years and is the winner of numerous awards for his act. He is a past winner of the Elvis Extravaganza contest at the Florida State Fair. If you love great music or are a fan of Presley and his music, you will not want to miss this event.

Another act performing at SCCUMC in October is the group Sunday Drive, who will be performing their Breaking Boundaries Tour at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25. The group provides a veteran entertainment and worship experience with a fresh and unique style that uplifts and encourages while taking the audience’s minds off everyday life struggles.

Tickets for all events are available online at www.sccumc.com and from the SCCUMC office and the Pages of Life Bookstore.

Plant City Chorale Fall Concert

Plant City Community Chorale enthusiastically announces its 2024 fall concert:

‘CURTAIN CALL: FAVORITES OF THE STAGE & SCREEN.’ The program showcases songs of classic and modern performances from Broadway and movies. The Saturday, October 19, performance is sponsored by Roots Tap Room & Wine Bar, located at 101 S. Evers St. in Plant City.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at First United Methodist Church Plant City, located at 303 N. Evers St. in Plant City. Visit www.pccchorale.org for ticket information.

Autumn Festival At The Shops At Wiregrass

You are invited to celebrate the Autumn Festival at The Shops at Wiregrass, from Wednesday to Sunday, October 16-20. Join in for five days of fun-filled activities, with music from Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Experience, a charity pumpkin patch, a bustling farmers market and, as the grand finale, the Pasco County Community Day Business Expo and Touch a Truck event. This festival is perfect for families; it promises entertainment and enjoyment for all ages.

The Shops at Wiregrass is located at 28211 Paseo Dr. in Wesley Chapel. Visit its website at www.theshopsatwiregrass.com for more information.

Bloomingdale Fall Frenzy

Kick off the fall season on Sunday, October 27, at the Bloomingdale Fall Frenzy. Located at the Campo YMCA at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico, the event will include craft vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities and shopping. This event is perfect for children or just shopping with friends; there will be something for everyone. The event will run from 1-5 p.m.

Piecemakers Quilt Guild Of Brandon Yard Sale

Are you looking for quilting, sewing or craft supplies? Come to the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon’s yard sale, where members will be selling their excess supplies and stash. You will find a wide variety of items including fabric, thread, quilt patterns, rulers, cutting boards, machines and notions. There will also be completed crafted items for sale, including quilts and other crafted items.

The yard sale will be held on Saturday, October 26, inside the social hall, located between the buildings at New Hope Church at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. To find out more about the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, visit its website at https://brandonquiltguild.com/.