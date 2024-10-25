Free Shred Event

Bring your old tax returns, bank statements, bills, credit card applications and any other financial or identifiable documents to the free yearly shred event at Focus Wealth Strategies. A professional service will be on-site to help you safely dispose of your documents. Focus Wealth Strategies will also be collecting unwanted electronics, including computers, laptops, keyboards, printers, etc., as well as nonperishable food items, to benefit Hope for Her.

The shred event will take place on Saturday, October 26, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Focus Wealth Management is located at 3419 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon.

Guppyween At The Florida Aquarium

Get ready for a ghoulishly good time at The Florida Aquarium as it invites all little ghosts and goblins to its annual Halloween tradition, Guppyween, on Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27. The event will have fun for the whole family, including trick-or-treating, animal encounters featuring creepy critters, character appearances, costumed divers and underwater pumpkin carving. All Guppyween activities are included with paid admission, and children in costume get in free when accompanied by a paid adult (valid only at the ticket window).

The Florida Aquarium is located at 701 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. For additional information, visit its website at www.flaquarium.org.

Charis Community Theater

Charis Community Theater would like to invite the community to its fall performance of Patrick Hamilton’s 1929 play, Rope. Alfred Hitchcock had liked the play so much that he turned it into a movie featuring Jimmy Stewart, which was released in 1948. Rope is based on a true story and is very suspenseful.

The four performances are on Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Plant City Entertainment, located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City. For ticket information, visit www.chariscommunitytheater.com.

Arts And Crafts Sale At Osprey Heights

The residents of Osprey Heights are having an arts and crafts sale on Saturday, November 9, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon in the Activity Room. Come and get a head start on your holiday shopping; items for sale will include watercolor paintings, diamond art projects, knitted and crocheted items and more. Osprey Heights is located at 2808 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Trunk-or-treat At First Baptist Church Of Brandon

First Baptist Church of Brandon, located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon, will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event on Halloween night, Thursday, October 31, from 6-8 p.m. This fun event is open to the community and will include a petting zoo, games, face painting, food trucks and candy. Don’t forget to dress up and bring your goody bag.

Please register at www.fbcbrandon.org.

Vendors Wanted At Church Market

Rich Valley Church, located at 3120 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico, will be hosting a two-day market on Friday and Saturday, November 29-30, and it’s seeking vendors for the event. The church is looking for a wide variety of merchandise to be available at the market, including, but not limited to, clothing, jewelry, arts and crafts, blankets, hats, handbags and Disney items.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor at this event, please email katherine_neal2@hotmail.com or call 844-486-4834.

The Florida Orchestra Welcomes You Back To Performances

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, The Florida Orchestra (TFO) welcomes you back to performances this season.

“In the face of two hurricanes in two weeks, we have been inspired by the power of community,” said TFO President and CEO Ignacio Barrón Viela. “The Florida Orchestra is more committed than ever to welcoming you back to joyful concerts. We are determined to serve you with the extraordinary gift of live music — to bring us together, to support each other and to offer a haven of peace and hope when you need it most.”

Young people ages 5-18 can get in free to all Masterworks concerts with a paying adult, thanks in part to the generous support of an anonymous donor. This is available only in advance through TFO’s ticket center. Restrictions apply. For information and tickets, call 727-892-3337.

And don’t miss TFO’s popular Halloween-themed concert on Sunday, October 27, starting at 2 p.m. at Mahaffey Theater. Show off your favorite costume and enjoy music so good it’s scary, featuring a full orchestra of spooktacular musicians for goblins of all ages. Come early to try out instruments at the Instrument Petting Zoo. The cost is $25 for general admission. All fees are included. Those ages 3 and under enter for free.

Visit https://floridaorchestra.org/.