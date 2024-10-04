By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

In the two minutes it will take to read this article, statistics show that 48 people have fallen victim to domestic violence. More than 12 million men and women are impacted every year by this crime, and getting justice against an abuser can be a scary experience for survivors. This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office wants victims of domestic violence to know there is help right here in our community. It begins with getting away from an abuser, and that can be a huge step to take when you feel like there is nowhere to turn.

When we think of domestic violence, most people imagine one partner physically hurting another. But domestic violence can also occur through sexual, emotional, economic or psychological means to control an intimate partner. It doesn’t matter how old you are, where you were raised or how much money you make. Anyone can become a victim of domestic violence. And every victim has somewhere to turn in Hillsborough County.

My office has victim advocates ready to comfort survivors through the entirety of their court case. This means the moment you step through our doors at the state attorney’s office, a friendly face will be there to explain the legal process and your case. Our victim advocates are also there for emotional support both inside and outside of the courtroom. We also work with The Spring of Tampa Bay to connect victims with services they need to heal. From relocation assistance to counseling, we collaborate with community partners to ensure victims feel safe and understood. Empowering survivors with these resources allows them to break free of abusers to take back control of their lives.

While my office is dedicated to holding abusers accountable, we understand how difficult it can be for victims to seek justice in the first place. Victims must know they have a community ready to rally around them to rebuild their lives. We are in awe of the courage it takes to break the cycle and break free. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence and needs immediate help, you can call or text the 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 813-247-SAFE (7233).