Local author, Steve Altier has written another book in the Lizardville Ghost Stories series called Old Man Smithers. Altier’s books are traditionally published with 4 Horsemen Publications. The books are available in paperback, hardcover, e-book and audiobook. You can also buy signed copies through his website at www.stevealtier.com.

Altier said, “I grew up in a small town in central Pennsylvania, on Lizardville Road. The story unfolds in this region, though I have renamed the town Lizardville to suit the narrative better. My family lived in the dam keeper’s house, which stood beside what was left of the dam and the remnants of an old ax factory. This fueled my fascination with all things strange and spooky.”

About his new book, Altier explained, “Old Man Smithers is a memorable character you first meet in The Camping Trip, Book 1, in the Lizardville Ghost Story series. He is a grumpy old man who dislikes the youth in town. Due to popular demand from several readers eager to learn more about him, I decided to dive into his backstory. This new story begins in 1961 and concludes in 1976, covering 15 years. It weaves his past with events from Book 1 and Book 2 of the Lizardville Ghost Story series.”

This is a young adult story written for ages 12 and up. However, as Altier said, “Many adults enjoy these stories because they remind them of their childhoods.”

Altier added, “This story is perfect for you if you are a book lover who craves spine-tingling suspense and edge-of-your-seat thrills. I love keeping readers guessing about what will happen next. Although this is the second book in the side story series, it can easily be enjoyed as a standalone read.”

Altier has several events lined up for the release of the book. He said, “I am kicking off locally at Spookala Horror Fest at the Florida State Fairgrounds (October 4-6). I will be signing all three days. Then, I will be traveling for a bit, but I will be back in the area on Saturday, December 7, at the Barnes & Noble in the Regency Plaza to finish the year.”

For more information, please visit www.stevealtier.com.