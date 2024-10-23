Hillsborough County Public Schools Families,

I hope this message finds you well. We know you have been waiting for information on our make-up days after missing time due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Our Fall, Winter and Spring breaks remain the same. There are smaller changes throughout the school year. I encourage you to take a close look at the attached calendars. One of the calendars shows the changes made, the other is the final revised calendar.

Highlighted updates in Semester 1:

The only two early release days are Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, 2025.

Semester 1 exams are waived for middle and high school students, with some exceptions.

At the high school level, this exam adjustment means the week before winter break is a full day student schedule rather than the typical exam week student schedule. Schools will communicate additional information at a later date.

Highlighted updates in Semester 2:

There are no early release days during second semester.

Florida State Fair Day, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, remains a non-student day for schools on the west side of the county. For students on the east side of the county, this is a full student day. See East County Schools site chart attached.

Strawberry Festival Day, Monday, Mar. 3, 2025, is a non-student day for schools on the east side of the county. For students on the west side of the county, this is a full student day.

Middle school credit and high school credit classes will be adjusted to 50 minutes, adding minutes to each class. There will be no change to elementary class minutes.

This may require slight modifications to middle or high school start and/or end times.



Any adjustments will be communicated to families the week of Dec. 2, 2024.

This plan will provide students with the necessary instructional time they need to be successful for the academic year.

Thank you for your continued support.

Van Ayres

Superintendent