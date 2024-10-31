Experience the holidays Florida-style! The 40th annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade, presented by FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club and Chris Ligori & Associates, will be held on Saturday, December 7, from 4-7 p.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, with a party afterward at River’s Edge Bar and Grill in Gibsonton, where the winners of the best decorated boats will be announced. Viewing of the boat parade and parking are free. Come out and celebrate with everyone!

Beginning at 4 p.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, festivities will take place both inside the Riverview Civic Center and on the grounds. Inside, snap a photo with Santa and vote for the highly competitive chili cook-off. Tantalize your taste buds, sample the variety of chilis and vote for your favorite for a donation of $5. Hot dogs, drinks and popcorn will be available by donation as well.

On the grounds, enjoy festive music and entertainment while awaiting the bright holiday lights of the decorated boats in the parade. Holiday craft making will be available for the children. Decorated boats will begin the parade passing in front of the Riverview Civic Center just prior to sundown, usually just before 6 p.m. Last year, over 30 boats participated.

New this year, the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club is excited to announce the participation of nonprofits offering a variety of resources in our area. Be sure to stop by their booths to learn more and visit “Wish Tree Lane,” brightly decorated trees by each organization with ways in which you can support their missions.

Chili cook-off winners will be announced just before 7 p.m. inside the Riverview Civic Center, then join in at River’s Edge Bar and Grill with newly added boat docks for the presentation of Best Decorated Boat awards.

Chris Ligori & Associates is the title sponsor, and sponsorships opportunities are still available varying from $100-$2,500 for recognition and exposure for your business or organization. This is a well-attended event.

Any proceeds from the event will fund charitable activities of the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club Foundation and Friends of the County Parks and Recreation Inc. Since its inception, FishHawk-Riverview Rotary members have separately given through dues and donations over $160,000 in the past to PolioPlus and the Rotary Foundation for global projects in seven areas of focus. Locally, it has funded scholarships to colleges and accredited trade schools for select graduating high school seniors who demonstrated a commitment to service. Support is also given to Rotary’s Camp Florida (a camp for special needs children) in Brandon, scholarships for rising high school junior delegates to S4TL (Seminar for Tomorrow’s Leaders) and many local organizations nominated by members.

Visit www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org or on Facebook at FishHawk-Riverview Rotary for more information.