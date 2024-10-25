Nativity Catholic Church’s 53rd annual Novemberfest will kick off at the end of November, bringing rides, games and classic carnival food to the community.

Over 5,000 visitors will come to enjoy the event starting Thursday, November 21, and running through Sunday, November 24, said Abby Watts, entertainment co-chair.

She said the event is a staple of the Brandon community.

“It’s seeing people from the community, people you went to high school with, people you go to church with, people you work with,” Watts said. “It’s Brandon.”

Past carnival rides, games and food, the ‘big tent’ will be an entertainment hub for those looking for shade, fans and a place to sit. Entertainment will include Nativity Catholic School alumni, community performers and trivia. Carlos Lamoutte, a Nativity alumnus, will perform with his band Sunday night to cap off the weekend.

There will be live music each night and sports games broadcast on several televisions in the tent as well.

Aside from the local entertainers that make the night fun, the community dedicates over 9,000 volunteer hours each year to make the event possible.

“It’s a big undertaking and I think everybody pulls together because it’s important to the school, its important to the church and I think it’s important for any community,” Watts said.

Tickets for Novemberfest are available online, but Nativity Catholic School’s students compete to sell the most armbands, so Watts recommends purchasing through them.

“It’s just a great way to support the kids as well as support the event,” she said.

Single-day armbands are on sale for $19, and guests can purchase discounted food tickets until Sunday, November 17. Armbands are $25 at the door during Novemberfest.

“To me, this is how you five back,” Watts said. “This is how you are part of the greater community. … Novemberfest is just a tiny snapshot of what makes Brandon so great. To me, I think it’s the best event in town.”

Novemberfest will be hosted at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, on the corner of Bryan Road and State Road 60, at the Nativity Catholic School and Church campus. For more information, visit www.nativitycatholicchurch.org/novemberfest or email nfestentertainment@gmail.com.