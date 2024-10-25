The United States Air Force Band’s premier jazz ensemble, ‘the Airmen of Note,’ from Washington, D.C., is heading out on a nine-day community relations tour throughout Florida. The tour honors the service of airmen both past and present and highlights the excellence of military members working across the globe. All the concerts are free and open to the public, though tickets are required. Ticket information for these concerts is available at www.music.af.mil/bands/the-united-states-air-force-band/events/.

Don’t miss this chance to see one of the world’s greatest jazz bands live in concert. The Airmen of Note will be performing an eclectic program, ranging from big band hits of the 1930s and ’40s to brand-new compositions encompassing many genres.

Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., the Airmen of Note is one of six musical ensembles that form the U.S. Air Force Band. Created in 1950 to continue the tradition of Major Glenn Miller’s Army Air Forces dance band, the current band consists of 18 active-duty musicians, including one vocalist. Through the years, the Airmen of Note has presented its own brand of big band jazz as well as more contemporary forms of jazz to audiences via annual tours across the United States, deployments around the world and local performances throughout metropolitan Washington, D.C. For smaller, more intimate venues, the Airmen of Note Combo and various individual musicians perform apart from the full band to support military and civilian ceremonial and diplomatic event.

“We are excited to bring the band to spots all across Florida,” said Chief Master Sgt. Brian MacDonald, flight chief and split lead trumpet of the Airmen of Note. “Performing live and meeting communities around the country is a regular highlight of our mission. We look forward to sharing America’s unique music with the local community in each city!”

The United States Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service and connects with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.

The Airmen of Note will be performing locally on Monday, November 11, at 7 p.m. at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1010 N. Macinnes Place in Tampa. You can also visit www.strazcenter.org to claim your free tickets.

With other stops throughout Florida, it is a show not to be missed. You can view the full schedule at www.music.af.mil/bands/the-united-states-air-force-band/events/.