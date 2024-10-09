Looking for a night of brain-teasing fun and nonstop laughs?

WTF Trivia turns your average trivia night into a full-blown entertainment experience, complete with themed costumes, quick-witted banter and fun prizes. WTF Trivia hosts weekly trivia games at a local favorite, Apollo Pizza, located at 1312 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

Known for its lively atmosphere, engaging themes and an unforgettable host, WTF Trivia has set itself apart from other trivia nights in the area. The team hosts themed trivia events, with past themes like ’80s Slapstick, Apes & Monsters and Ladies Night. The fun doesn’t stop there, as WTF Trivia also runs music bingo every Tuesday, drawing a large, diverse crowd.

The key to WTF Trivia’s success lies in its host, Michelle Bleamer, who goes above and beyond to ensure every night is a full entertainment experience. Bleamer not only reads out questions but also dresses up in costumes that match the evening’s theme. Her quick wit and playful banter with the crowd make each night more than just a game; it becomes a full show. Audience engagement is high, with regular hints dropped on WTF Trivia’s Facebook page and bonus keywords that can boost teams’ chances of winning.

Another standout feature is its six-week league format. Teams not only compete for nightly prizes but also accumulate points over the weeks. The grand prize winners have their team’s name engraved on a trophy at Apollo Pizza and receive larger prizes at the end of the six-week season. This format keeps players coming back, fostering a sense of community and friendly competition among regular attendees.

“We hope our team effort brings laughs and fun entertainment to everyone we are lucky enough to meet through our ventures,” said Shar Ishee, co-owner of WTF Trivia. “People that come to both our nights have become more like family to us.”

WTF Trivia’s roots trace back to informal trivia nights during the COVID-19 lockdown. The founders were trivia lovers and used to play trivia at local venues in South Tampa. When the pandemic forced them to stay home, they began hosting trivia in their own homes. After the pandemic, Ishee and her wife, Pattie, started WTF Trivia with the help of their friends, Michelle and Angie. The trio eventually found their perfect venue at Apollo Pizza, where they’ve built a thriving weekly trivia and bingo night that continues to grow in popularity.

Whether you’re a trivia enthusiast or just looking for a fun night out, WTF Trivia at Apollo Pizza guarantees an unforgettable evening of laughs, competition and community.

For more information about WTF Trivia, visit its Facebook page at ‘WTF Trivia – what’s the fact.’