Hillsborough County and the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) are expanding the Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC) to assist individuals impacted by Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby.

Two new MARCs have been added, in addition to the center located at the Ruskin Tax Collector’s Office, 406 30th St. SE, Ruskin, FL 33570. The new locations are Progress Village, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619, and University Mall, 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612. All centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice.

The additional MARC locations are expected to be staffed with personnel from federal, state, and regional partners and nonprofit agencies to ensure residents have access to all available resources following the storms.

The MARC locations are open to individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits seeking assistance or needing help in completing applications after being impacted by Hurricanes Milton, Helene, or Debby.

Additionally, Hillsborough County has created a webpage with local, state, and national resources available to residents as they recover from the storms. Residents can find these resources at HCFL.gov/StormRecovery.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.