Valrico resident Jodi Meltzer is a multi-award-winning author and has captivated young readers with her heartfelt children’s books, including When You Lived in My Belly; Goodnight Star, Whoever You Are; and her newest book about to be released, Your Face Lights up the World. Meltzer’s literary contributions have earned her accolades and a devoted following.

Before her success as an author, Meltzer built a distinguished career as a television news anchor and reporter. Her journalistic expertise extends to writing extensively about grief, divorce and parenting for prominent publications such as HuffPost, The Mighty, Scary Mommy and Thrive Global.

“In 2021, I moved to Tampa from my native Boston in search of more sunshine, literally and figuratively,” said Meltzer. “I needed a daily dose of palm trees and butterflies after a series of unfortunate, life-altering events hip-checked my resolve. Within months of my relocation, I launched my second children’s book, Goodnight Star, Whoever You Are, and the community was overwhelmingly supportive.”

Meltzer is excited about the Tuesday, October 15, release of her third children’s book, Your Face Lights up the World. This book is making waves with its powerful narrative and distinctive illustrations, introducing themes of self-esteem, sibling rivalry and jealousy while offering young readers an unforgettable journey toward self-acceptance.

The book also includes journal pages designed to help kids capture and reflect on their renewed feelings of self-worth. This interactive element encourages readers to see themselves in a new light, making the book a valuable tool for personal growth.

“I knew I had to write a children’s book after my beloved mom died of ovarian cancer,” said Meltzer. “We were always inseparable, but the countless hours I spent as her sole caregiver made us even closer. It was during that time she told me her dream was to write a children’s book. She didn’t live to take that first step, so I had to take it for her.”

Meltzer revealed that her latest children’s book carries a deeply personal message. She explained that she could have greatly benefited from the book’s themes of self-acceptance and confidence during her own childhood.

“I had conflicting feelings about the spray of freckles that appeared on my face during the summer,” Meltzer shared. “One day, I embraced them. The next, I tried to scrub them off. I was all over the place, with pangs of jealousy over a friend’s porcelain skin. Alternatively, I envied another friend’s beautiful face full of freckles. I just didn’t feel that comfortable in my skin, which is something I still struggle with at times, though I have made significant strides at age 51.”

Meltzer will be attending a Saturday Storytime at the Brandon Barnes & Noble on January 25, 2025, in anticipation of International Boost Self-esteem Month in February. For more information about Meltzer and her work, visit https://jodimeltzer.com/. Her books can also be purchased on www.amazon.com.