In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Florida-based Angel Foundation stepped up with swift action and support for the local community. Known for assisting families facing critical illnesses and life-altering events, the nonprofit redirected its efforts to provide immediate relief for hurricane survivors, answering urgent calls for help in the Brandon and Riverview areas.

According to Liz Brewer, president of the Angel Foundation, the group acted quickly to meet the community’s needs. “I literally said a prayer and asked, ‘What can we do in this community?’” Brewer said on a recent episode of the Osprey Observer TV podcast. Within 24 hours, her team organized a relief event at The Regent in Riverview, where they distributed hot meals, meal kits, cleanup supplies, and even disaster relief assistance, working with partners such as Operation BBQ Relief, Feeding Tampa Bay, and local organizations.

The foundation’s relief efforts offered more than just food; they provided a space where residents could access critical supplies, including clothes, gift cards, and personal essentials. “The families that came in had literally lost everything,” Brewer said. In just one day, volunteers gave out more than 500 hot meals and distributed essentials that had been in scarce supply in the aftermath of the storms.

As Brewer emphasized, the foundation is committed to easing the long-term recovery process. “We don’t go through a lot of red tape,” she explained. “We want to get the gift cards and resources into the hands of these families as quickly as possible.” In addition to immediate aid, the Angel Foundation aims to support those facing financial hardships as they continue to rebuild.

The Angel Foundation relies heavily on community support. Volunteers and donations are essential for continuing its work, Brewer noted. “People can visit our website, AngelFoundationFL.com, to learn how to get involved,” she added, encouraging the community to donate or sign up as volunteers.

For a closer look at how the Angel Foundation is impacting lives and to learn how to help, watch the full interview with Liz Brewer on the Osprey Observer TV podcast on YouTube and other major platforms.

The Mission of the Angel Foundation is to partner with businesses and individuals to be a caring resource for families in our community experiencing temporary crisis due to a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event.

