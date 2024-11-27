Music Showcase and the Florida Academy of Performing Arts (FAOPA) are bringing Christmas early with holiday-themed events throughout December.

Kicking off the holidays with Parents’ Night Out, FAOPA is offering a Polar Express and Santa’s Workshop for kids from 5-12 years old.

At this winter-themed pajama party, kids will watch movies, play games and do arts and crafts. The feature of the event will be a chance for kids to make five gifts for their family and friends that volunteers will wrap. Dinner, usually pizza, will also be provided for the kids, and movies will be G-rated.

“This is a way for them to make their own thing that they really like, and they made it themselves, … and then they’re able to stick it under the tree with a little name tag on it,” Heather Stump, owner of Music Showcase, said.

If the arts and crafts for kids aren’t enough, the event also offers parents an evening to get some Christmas shopping done or relax.

“I had a mom one time tell me that she took a bath. She was like, ‘I literally went home. I took a bath and I watched a movie,’” Stump recalled. “‘And I knew my kid was in good hands,’ she said.”

Parents’ Night Out, on Friday, December 6, will be from 5:30-10 p.m. It is $30 for FAOPA students and $35 for those not enrolled in a FAOPA program. Siblings are $15 each.

Music Showcase and FAOPA will also host a free Christmas recital on Saturday, December 21, with concerts running all day.

People of all ages are performing at the recital, with the youngest performer being just 5 years old and the oldest being 77 years old.

Attendees can come and go as they please throughout the day.

“So, we offer recitals several times a year, and our Christmas one is a really big one,” Stump said. “It’s all decorated, and we’ve got a place for them to take pictures, and they just really enjoy coming.”

For more information on Music Showcase and FAOPA’s winter events and live performances or to purchase Parents’ Night Out tickets, visit https://faopa.org/.