As the holiday season approaches, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts is set to enchant audiences with the delightful return of Cirque Dreams Holidaze, a captivating blend of acrobatics, music and seasonal cheer. This extraordinary production will take the stage on Thursday and Friday, December 26-27, promising a festive experience perfect for families and holiday enthusiasts alike.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics and much more. Its original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites, such as Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree and Carol of the Bells. Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye.

Cirque Dreams is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced a wide array of live stage performances for Broadway, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and theatrical venues worldwide. Since 1993, millions of people have experienced Cirque Dreams productions across the globe. Combining the world’s finest contemporary circus artists with dynamic choreography and whimsical storytelling, Cirque Dreams has captured the hearts and imaginations of both audiences and critics alike. The Cirque Dreams franchise is a VStar Entertainment Group company. For more information, visit www.cirquedreams.com.

VStar Entertainment Group has nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production, operations, and management. VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits and brand activations. Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has presented more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries and entertains nearly 3 million guests annually. For more information, visit www.vstarentertainment.com.

Tickets for Cirque Dreams Holidaze are available now through the Straz Center’s box office or online at www.strazcenter.org. Prices range from $33.75-$134.75, with special group rates available, making it a perfect outing for schools, clubs and corporate gatherings.

For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit the Straz Center’s website or contact its ticket office at 813-229-7827. Follow #CirqueDreamsHolidaze on social media.