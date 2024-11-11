Each year before October has even passed, stores have put out Christmas items. Once November begins, Thanksgiving arrives, and the days pass faster and faster. Because of how quickly the holiday season can go, stress and all kinds of headaches ultimately follow. However, there are ways to make sure this holiday season is one of health and happiness rather than stress-filled nights and days.

Sunlight and fresh air boosts moods. Florida (affectionately called the Sunshine State) is humid and hot most of the year, but the holiday season often can bring a few substantial cold fronts. Enjoying the weather when it is cooler, such as in the morning hours or late afternoon, can lower stress levels and increase serotonin (which boosts positive moods). Research has also shown that sunlight can help with quality and restfulness of sleep.

Increase activity, such as exercise. It is hard to maintain an exercise routine, especially with all the stress of the season. But exercise has been proven to help with both mental and physical health. Starting with small, attainable exercise goals can increase the chances of maintaining a successful routine. An example is taking a walk every other day, which can help with the extra calorie intake from holiday meals as well.

Swap out junk food for healthier options. When there are holidays back to back from October through January, a lot of junk foods tend to be on the menu. One way to stay healthy this holiday season is to swap out some of those junk foods for healthier options. Reading food labels is a good place to start, such as buying items with less added sugars and nonhydrogenated oils.

Dena Champion, a registered dietitian with Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, gave some additional ideas of how to eat healthier this holiday season: “Try converting your traditional starch-filled holiday plate into a plate that’s filled with at least half veggies; all different colors of veggies, ideally. Fill up on low-calorie foods, such as vegetables, salads and broth-based soups, before moving on to the foods with a higher calorie count, such as stuffing, casseroles and desserts. What’s in your glass matters as well. It can be easy to sip up the calories, because alcohol, even if it’s clear, isn’t calorie-free.”