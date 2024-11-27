The Dance Center, located in Brandon, is set to present the holiday classic The Nutcracker but with a twist. Hannah Townend, owner of The Dance Center, said, “Get ready to experience The Nutcracker like never before. In our version, jazz meets ballet in an electrifying production that is pure holiday joy. Join The Dance Center’s brilliant dancers as they bring you a fresh, unforgettable twist on this timeless classic.”

Brandon’s own rising stars including, Emily, Katie and Madeline Gordon, are set to dazzle in a modern, jazz-infused Nutcracker production. The dancers proudly represent Nativity Catholic School and Newsome High School. These three talented sisters will take on iconic roles. Emily, who is 13 years old, will take on the role of the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy. Katie, who is 16 years old, will take on the role of the captivating Dew Drop Fairy. And Madeline, who is 18 years old, will shine as the regal Snow Queen.

Townend explained, “In this unique twist on the classic tale, the fairies are hosting a vibrant Christmas party set in the present day. And that is not all. Eight members of The Dance Center’s thriving adult dance program will also grace the stage, proving that the love of dance knows no age.”

Act 1 is set to jazz arrangement of Nutcracker classics, with music by Duke Ellington and other renowned jazz artists. Act 2 takes the audience through the Land of Sweets set to the original scores by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Townend said, “Get ready for an unforgettable performance by a cast that truly embodies the spirit of our community.”

The Dance Center was severely damaged as a result of Hurricane Milton. Townend said, “We discovered extensive damage in our studios and have not been able to reopen for business in several weeks. For the first time in 30 years, a hurricane shut down The Dance Center.”

Townend added, “Thanks to a few local business owners, we were able to get our dancers back into class and resume rehearsals for our first-ever jazz-infused Nutcracker production.”

The Nutcracker will be presented on Sunday, December 15, at 3:30 and 6 p.m. at Cypress Creek Middle School, located at 8845 Old Pasco Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Tickets are $27.50 and can be obtained by visiting https://31542.danceticketing.com/r/events/.