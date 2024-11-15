Durant High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) recently gathered at Tampa International Airport (TPA) to welcome a group of veterans as they prepared to depart on the Freedom Flight.

This flight takes veterans on an all-expenses-paid journey to Washington, D.C., where they can visit national war memorials that commemorate their service and sacrifices. Sponsored by the Hardee County and Highlands County Rotary Clubs, the Freedom Flight has taken nearly 400 veterans on this memorable trip over the past 13 years.

Durant’s AFJROTC cadets lined the corridor, cheering and holding handmade signs to greet the veterans as they made their way to the terminal. The cadets also prepared heartfelt letters, which the veterans would later receive during the trip as part of a “mail call” tradition. This personal connection is one that the cadets value, as it allows them to express their gratitude directly.

“Our cadets were excited for this opportunity because they love being involved in our unit events and giving back to the community, especially the veteran community,” said Maj. Jeffery Baumgart, senior instructor for the AFJROTC.

On the road from Hardee County to TPA, the veterans were greeted by Hardee High School’s JROTC, Highlands County law enforcement and the Freedom Motorcycle Riders. They enjoyed breakfast sponsored by the Men’s Fellowship of First Baptist Church and Southwest Airlines provided a special plane, Freedom One, decorated with the U.S. flag for the veterans’ flight.

For the Durant High School AFJROTC, the opportunity to honor veterans as they depart on the Freedom Flight is both a privilege and a meaningful tradition. The cadets view it as a chance to show respect for those who were not welcomed home from war.

Being a part of the Freedom Flight aligns closely with the core values of the Durant AFJROTC program, which has earned a Distinguished Unit with Merit award for several years. This recognition reflects the cadets’ dedication to community service and character building, as emphasized in their mission of ‘developing citizens of character.’

Many students join Durant’s AFJROTC to develop leadership skills and connect with a program that fosters discipline and teamwork. Some cadets have aspirations of joining the military, while others are drawn by the chance to build friendships and be part of a close-knit group that values service.

The Freedom Flight is an opportunity for the cadets to put their values into action and learn directly from the veterans they admire. Durant’s AFJROTC cadets are proud to contribute to this meaningful experience, bridging generations in shared respect and appreciation.