CarePatrol Of Southshore Offers Senior Living Placement Expertise

Sarah Baez is a senior living placement specialist and owns CarePatrol of SouthShore. CarePatrol helps seniors and their families find the care and resources they need to make their transition into independent living, assisted living, memory care or home health services seamless. It partners with many facets of this arena and will guide you through this overwhelming process for no cost at all. Every senior care home CarePatrol recommends is prescreened, and it offers support and check-in after the move to ensure that your loved one’s needs are being met. Due to the nature of the clients, Baez will meet them wherever they are comfortable meeting.

To make an appointment, call 941-586-3033 or visit CarePatrol’s website at www.carepatrol.com/southshore.

Freedom Plaza Donates To Sun City Center Community Association

Freedom Plaza, a vibrant Life Care community in Sun City Center, is proud to announce its recent donation to the Sun City Center Community Association. This contribution is dedicated to the ‘Community Association’s Future Facilities Fund’ and will support the development of phase 1b of its master plan. The Community Association is a self-governed and self-supported organization established to operate and maintain recreational facilities, other than golf courses, for the local community. Freedom Plaza took the opportunity to support the Community Association by sponsoring a few fun events leading up to the holidays. This generous donation reflects Freedom Plaza’s ongoing commitment to the future of Sun City Center.

The Florida Orchestra Welcomes You Back To Performances

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, The Florida Orchestra (TFO) welcomes you back to performances this season.

“In the face of two hurricanes in two weeks, we have been inspired by the power of community,” said TFO President and CEO Ignacio Barrón Viela. “The Florida Orchestra is more committed than ever to welcoming you back to joyful concerts. We are determined to serve you with the extraordinary gift of live music — to bring us together, to support each other and to offer a haven of peace and hope when you need it most.”

Young people ages 5-18 can get in for free to all Masterworks concerts with a paying adult, thanks in part to the generous support of an anonymous donor. This is available only in advance through TFO’s ticket center. Restrictions apply. For more information and tickets, call 727-892-3337 or visit https://floridaorchestra.org/.

Andrea Bocelli Coming To AMELIE Arena

Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli recently announced his new 2025 North American tour dates with a stop at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on February 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. All shows will be conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio. This evening of soaring arias, crossover hits and famed love songs in honor of Valentine’s season is presented by the Straz Center and features members of the Opera Tampa Chorus.

As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry who is revered by fans internationally, Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide.

Tickets for this event are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $81, $131, $191, $271 and $361. Prices are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at www.parkwhiz.com. Visit www.amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.

Jo Koy Tour Coming To Tampa

Comedian Jo Koy announced his all-new Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour that will include a stop at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on February 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale.

“I never take for granted that I get to live out my dream on the stage every week and this new tour is something special that I can’t what to share with everyone,” said Koy.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Koy’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family and has reached all kinds of people and been translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

For more information on his comedy, book and tour dates, please visit https://jokoy.com/. Visit www.amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for ticket information.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Receives Credit Rating Upgrade

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce that Fitch Ratings has upgraded the district’s credit rating from A to A+. This significant upgrade is a testament to the district’s continued fiscal responsibility and financial stability.

The improved rating reflects HCPS’ strong financial position following years of diligent budgetary management and strategic planning. In recent years, the district has successfully stabilized its finances, addressed previous budget deficits and built a strong reserve. The upgrade also recognizes the district’s ability to manage operational costs while continuing to invest in critical academic programs and services for its nearly 220,000 students.

Hillsborough County Public Schools will continue to work diligently to maintain its financial health and ensure that every decision made prioritizes the needs of students and the overall community.

Additional information on Fitch Ratings can be found at www.fitchratings.com.