Four-time Grammy Award-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY, in partnership with Fathom Events, have announced their beloved holiday tradition, ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas,’ will be in theaters nationwide for the first time ever from Thursday through Monday, December 5-9. The highly anticipated holiday concert spectacle will be available for families around the country to see in theaters during this limited engagement. After a whirlwind year, the inspirational duo has also announced that they will take a pause from live performances in 2025 to spend some time with their families, to get back in the studio to create new music and to work on their next feature film project.

For the first time ever, audiences will have an up close and personal look at the annual high-octane show that brother duo Joel and Luke Smallbone have become known for. Families will get to experience and celebrate the season together with the extraordinary production blending festive visuals and stunning lighting and staging effects.

“Christmas tours have become a sort of hallmark (not the channel) for us. Our only sadness has always been that the season is so short, and we can only be in one place at one time — until this Christmas! Thanks to the excellent cinematic team from our feature film Unsung Hero and the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, we have captured a live cinematic concert that will be in over 1,000 movie theaters this holiday season from December 5-9. This will be our final touring gift to our audience until we resume in 2026, after taking next year to head into the studio and back onto the film set. Let’s usher in the greatest holiday of the year together,” commented Joel and Luke.

“This very special concert film will be the perfect opportunity for families and communities to come together for the holidays,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “Fathom is all about providing special experiences in the communal environment of the local theater and this event is the perfect example of what we do. We’re very excited to kick off the holidays with for KING + COUNTRY.”

Tickets for A Drummer Boy Christmas are now available. Go to www.fathomevents.com/events/for-king-country-a-drummer-boy-christmas-live/ for more information.

For more information about for KING + COUNTRY visit www.forkingandcountry.com.