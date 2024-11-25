The deadline for Florida residents to apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricanes Milton and Helene has been extended to January 7, 2025.

Homeowners and renters with losses from Hurricanes Milton and Helene may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses.

Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by using the FEMA app. Residents also may apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance – YouTube.

Residents who had damage from both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton will need to apply separately for each disaster and provide the dates of the damage for each.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Milton page. For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene page.

Additionally, Hillsborough County residents can visit www.hcfl.gov/stormrecovery for the most up-to-date information on local resources.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone and text, go to https://hcfl.gov/hcflalert. For the latest emergency-related information visit https://hcfl.gov/staysafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call 833-HC-STORM, or 833-427-8676, the county’s storm information and helpline.