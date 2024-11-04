Hillsborough County’s debris collection sites closed for daily operations at 6 p.m. beginning Nov. 3 because of earlier sunsets brought on by the end of Daylight Saving Time, with the exception of the sites operating 24/7 and the community collection centers in Plant City and Wimauma.

The three community collection centers and temporary debris drop-off sites in Hillsborough County moving to the operational hours of 7 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week:

Two temporary debris collection sites that will continue operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week:

Hillsborough Heights Temporary Debris Site — 6209 County Rd. 579, Seffner, FL 33584 (temporary entrance on Taylor Road).

Resource Recovery Facility — 350 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, FL 33619.

The Alderman’s Ford Solid Waste Facility in Plant City and the Wimauma Solid Waste Facility have returned to regular operation hours of 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, following operations on Nov. 2. The sites were scaled back to regular hours as residential storm debris drop-off has significantly decreased at the sites.

For the most current information on storm debris drop-off and collection, visit HCFL.gov/MiltonCleanup.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.