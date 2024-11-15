On October 23, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners presented the 2024 Youth Excellence and Achievement Awards, also known as the YEA! Awards. The awards ceremony recognized six outstanding young people.

The YEA! Awards recognize three middle school students and three high school students. The recipients are selected by the Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women.

The YEA! Awards have several categories. These included Leadership, Volunteer or Community Service and Success Despite Difficult Odds.

In the Leadership category, eligible students must demonstrate 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity in how they lead others academically, in extracurricular programs and in service to the community.

This year’s winners in the Leadership category are Grayson Zurlage from Randall Middle School and Shreyashi Bodaka from Strawberry Crest High School. Zurlage, while in the eighth grade, was involved in two Operation: Veteran Connect charity campaigns. The first was Warm for the Winter and the second was Warm My Walls. Zurlage thanked his mom and dad for motivating him to volunteer.

Zurlage said, “Hearing tips from veterans is humbling and inspiring because they have given so much.” Zurlage added, “I think the real recognition should go to the people who give more than volunteering.”

In the Volunteer or Community Service category, students who dedicate substantial time in service to the community are recognized. This year’s winners are Adam Saunders from Mulrennan Middle School and Lauren Kimball from Plant High School.

In the Success Despite Difficult Odds category, eligible students must show the ability to persevere through challenges to make a positive impact on others. This year’s winners are Judah Regans from Mulrennan Middle School and Jordyn Gourley from Newsome High School.

Gourley is a senior. When she was 3 years old, she was diagnosed with stage-four rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive type of soft tissue cancer. Gourley is legally blind in her left eye and deaf in her left ear. Gourley Is a member of the National Honor Society, tutors pediatric cancer patients, volunteers and is a national spokesperson for Compass to Care Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Gourley said, “It is an honor to stand here and receive this award. If you look closely, you can always find a silver lining even in the darkest days.” Gourley added, “Volunteering, advocating and paying it forward are essential parts of who I am today.”

For more information, please visit https://hcfl.gov/.